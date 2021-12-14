Bow tying expert shows how to take your gift wrapping to the next level

Holly Seguine has a room in her Tellico Village home dedicated to bow tying and gift wrapping.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — You can buy some regular ol' bows from the store to spruce up your Christmas wrapping, or maybe you can make the bows yourself. That's exactly what one Tellico Village woman has been doing for decades.

"It's a creative outlet for me," said Holly Seguine, a bow-tying expert. "I can make roses, I can make Christmas trees, I can make wreaths, I can make birds."

It's something she's been doing for decades, thanks to her mom's first job at a ribbon company.

"My mom and my aunts, they traveled all around the country going to department stores that carried the ribbon, and would do little demonstrations and show people how to tie the bows," she said.

That skill was passed down to Holly.

"Of course, every child loves Christmas. But I liked looking at the packages and looking at the bows," she said.

Holly never stopped tying and said her creations are things almost anyone can easily make at home.

Here, she walks us through how to make a wreath bow:

To save time and ribbon, Holly has a box of old bows she can pull out anytime. You can find it next to rolls of wrapping paper and ribbon in the crafting room of her Tellico Village home.

"I like making bows that coordinate with the packages or just doing something different," she said. "Sometimes I'll try different things with the ribbons that maybe is you know, just something new. So it's a creative hobby."