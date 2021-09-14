KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Broccoli Bacon Salad
Prepared by Capt. D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department
Ingredients:
1 cluster of Broccoli
1 cluster of Cauliflower
1/2 cup Walnuts or Pecans
4 slices Bacon
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
2 Tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 Cup Greek yogurt
4 Green onions
1/2 cup Dried Cranberries
4 oz. shredded Cheddar Cheese
Directions:
Cook bacon till crisp then crumble into small bits, chop broccoli and cauliflower into small pieces, add ingredients and shake well, chill and serve.