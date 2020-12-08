Broccoli Salad recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Broccoli Salad
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 pounds broccoli florets
1 cup chopped, sweet onions
2 cups shredded, sharp cheddar cheese
Slaw dressing to taste
2 cups chopped tomatoes, or halved cherry tomatoes
1 cup crisply fried bacon bits
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, onions, and cheese. Add slaw dressing to taste. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate. Just before serving, add tomatoes and bacon. Toss gently to coat.
Slaw dressing
2 cups good mayonnaise
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cups cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Whisk together thoroughly. Store in the refrigerator.