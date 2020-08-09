KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Broccoli Vegetable Soup
Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville
Ingredients:
6 cups water
4-6 cups frozen mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots,squash,zucchini are my favorites)
3 Tbs. garlic
2 Bouillon cubes (Chicken)
1 Tbs. Parsley flakes
1 Tbs. garlic pepper seasoning
1 onion chopped fine
2 cups dry Alfredo mix ( you can use the premade kind but cut back 2 cups water)
2 cups cheddar cheese shreds
Directions:
In a stock pot add 1 cup water, chicken broth or bouillon cubes.
Add onion and simmer till tender.
Add remaining water and vegetables and simmer until tender.
Whisk vegetables to smooth out
Add Alfredo and spices and serve with cheddar