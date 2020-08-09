Soup weather is coming back! Melissa Graves has a vegetable soup recipe to get you ready!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Broccoli Vegetable Soup

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville

Ingredients:

6 cups water

4-6 cups frozen mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots,squash,zucchini are my favorites)

3 Tbs. garlic

2 Bouillon cubes (Chicken)

1 Tbs. Parsley flakes

1 Tbs. garlic pepper seasoning

1 onion chopped fine

2 cups dry Alfredo mix ( you can use the premade kind but cut back 2 cups water)

2 cups cheddar cheese shreds

Directions: