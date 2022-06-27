Buc-ee's opens first Tennessee location in Crossville

Hundreds of people came from across the state for the grand opening of Buc-ee's 50th location.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Buc-ee's is now open in Crossville!

The Texas-based gas station with a cult following broke ground on the Cumberland County location around a year ago and opened to hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors on Monday.

This is Buc-ee's 50th location and first in Tennessee.

"Oh it's huge," said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster. "Half of all the local option sales tax here will go to the school system so it'll help educate our children. That's a big deal. It keeps property taxes down and you can see the commerce is just amazing."

From the minute the doors opened Monday morning, they barely had a chance to close as a steady stream of visitors from across the country came to see what all the buzz was about.

Whether they drove 3 hours to be there for the grand opening, or just happened to see a Buc-ee's billboard on their drive, people crowded the store for their share of food, souvenirs and clean bathrooms.

As far as the impact on existing similar businesses, Foster thinks Buc-ee's can only help.

"Some people will see all this and say, 'That's just too much for me,' and will go to the next place down," he said. "So I believe a rising tide lifts all boats and that's what's gonna happen here."

Buc-ee's Crossville location occupies over 54,000 square feet, has 120 gas pumps, and thousands of snack, meal and drink options.

They're still hiring for 175 full-time jobs. Positions start at $16 per hour and include full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

"That's something you just can't find anymore without being on an assembly line," said Foster. "A lot of people that don't want to do that, they/ve got a great opportunity to work here in retail."

Buc-ee's is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and is located off I-40 on Genesis Road in Crossville.