KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bulgur Rice (A traditional rice dish in Turkey)
Prepared by: Eda Gokcecik, UT Culinary Institute and Creamery
Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 cups coarse bulgur (cracked wheat)
1 middle-sized onion, finely diced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
3-4 banana peppers or any green pepper you have, finely chopped.
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon pepper paste
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoon olive oil
4 cups water or chicken/vegetable/beef broth (you may need to add more depending on the tenderness of bulgur)
Instructions:
Heat the olive oil in a pot and add the onion. Stir for a couple of minutes and add garlic and peppers. When they become softer, add the pastes (tomato and pepper), stir for a minute, then add bulgur.
Stir them for 2-3 minutes, add all the spices and salt and stir for a minute.
Lastly, add warm water (4 cups or a little more). After it starts boiling, turn the heat down to low, cover the pot.
Cook it until it absorbs the water and check the tenderness of bulgur.
Tips: -Bulgur can be sticky, so you better stir it every now and then. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes before you serve.
You can eat bulgur with yogurt or as a side, also with salads or pickles. Enjoy it!