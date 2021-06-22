Eda Gokcecik from the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery prepares a traditional rice dish from Turkey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bulgur Rice (A traditional rice dish in Turkey)

Prepared by: Eda Gokcecik, UT Culinary Institute and Creamery

Click here for Fall Cooking class information.

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 cups coarse bulgur (cracked wheat)

1 middle-sized onion, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

3-4 banana peppers or any green pepper you have, finely chopped.

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon pepper paste

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoon olive oil

4 cups water or chicken/vegetable/beef broth (you may need to add more depending on the tenderness of bulgur)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a pot and add the onion. Stir for a couple of minutes and add garlic and peppers. When they become softer, add the pastes (tomato and pepper), stir for a minute, then add bulgur.

Stir them for 2-3 minutes, add all the spices and salt and stir for a minute.

Lastly, add warm water (4 cups or a little more). After it starts boiling, turn the heat down to low, cover the pot.

Cook it until it absorbs the water and check the tenderness of bulgur.

Tips: -Bulgur can be sticky, so you better stir it every now and then. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes before you serve.