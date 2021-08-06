Deb Floyd, an instructor with the UT Culinary Institute shares a delicious recipe perfect for summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Buttercrust Corn Pie

Prepared by Deb Floyd with the UT Culinary Institute

Yield, 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup (app. 1 ½ sleeve) Saltine Crackers, crushed

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated or shredded

1/2 cup Butter, melted

1 1/4 cup Milk, divided

2 cups Corn, fresh or frozen

3/4 teaspoon Onion Salt

1/4 teaspoon White Pepper, ground

2 teaspoon All-Purpose Flour

2 Large Eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon Paprika

OPTIONAL:

1/4 cup Black Olives, chopped

1/2 cup Green onions, sliced

1/2 cup Red Bell Pepper, diced

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine first three ingredients in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped and combined. Reserve 2 tablespoons. Press remaining cracker mixture into bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray.

To create Corn Mixture, combine 1 cup milk, corn, salt and pepper in a sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer mixture 3 minutes. Combine remaining ¼ cup milk and the flour, stirring until smooth. Add to corn mixture and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. The mixture will be thick. Remove from heat.

Gradually stir in about ¼ of the hot corn mixture into eggs to temper, and then add remaining corn mixture to eggs, stirring constantly. Add desired optional ingredients and spoon into prepared pie crust. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture and sprinkle with paprika. Bake for 20 minutes or until filling sets. Cut into wedges and serve with fresh tomato salsa.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

1 (28 ounce) can Diced Tomatoes, Drained

1 teaspoon Salt

1 Jalapeno, seeds removed. Chopped

1 Bunch Cilantro, washed and stems removed

1 Lime, juiced

1 Clove Garlic, peeled