KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cappuccino Cream Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table in Maryville

Ingredients:



1 cup freshly brewed strong coffee

1/2 cup half and half

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature very soft

1 (3.4) ounce package of Jello French vanilla instant pudding

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 ounces extra creamy Cool Whip



Directions:

Mix with a whisk and pour into serving dishes and let sit in refrigerator.