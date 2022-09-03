Miss Olivia shares an 'oldie-but-a-goodie' recipe for a home made Cappuccino mix.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cappuccino Mix

Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table



Ingredients:



1 cup non dairy creamer

1 cup nestles quick

3/4 cup instant coffee granules

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg or 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated

Directions:



Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator.

To serve:



2 heaping tablespoons in 1 cup hot water, half and half, whole or 2% milk.