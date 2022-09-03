KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cappuccino Mix
Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
1 cup non dairy creamer
1 cup nestles quick
3/4 cup instant coffee granules
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg or 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated
Directions:
Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Store, tightly covered, in the refrigerator.
To serve:
2 heaping tablespoons in 1 cup hot water, half and half, whole or 2% milk.
Stir and enjoy!
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.