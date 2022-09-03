x
Cappuccino Mix

Miss Olivia shares an 'oldie-but-a-goodie' recipe for a home made Cappuccino mix.

Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

1 cup non dairy creamer
1 cup nestles quick
3/4 cup instant coffee granules
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg or 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated

Directions:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.  Store,  tightly covered, in the refrigerator.

To serve:  

2 heaping tablespoons in 1 cup hot water, half and half, whole or 2%  milk.

Stir and enjoy!

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.

