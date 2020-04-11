Caramel Apple Bark

Looking for something new to try this fall? This recipe from Faith Baked will do the trick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carmel Apple Bark

Prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes

Ingredients:

12 oz bag of Milk Chocolate Chips

1 Green apple

35 Individual wrapped Caramels or

13.5 oz Caramel dip

16 oz Bag of Pretzels

Instructions:

1. Melt 1 & 3/4 cups of chocolate chips in the microwave and stir every 15 seconds until smooth.

2. Pour the melted chocolate onto parchment paper and use a rubber spatula to spread it into the shape of a rectangle.

3. Layer pretzels on top of the chocolate till it is covered.

4. Dice the green apple and dab it with a paper towel to get rid of as much moisture as you can to prevent the caramel from becoming runny.

5. Unwrap the caramels and microwave them in 15 second intervals. Stir until all melted. Mix the apples into the caramel then spread it on top of the pretzels.

6. Move it to the fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes.

7. Remove from fridge and melt the remaining chocolate and drizzle it on top.

8. Return to the fridge for an hour then take it out and cut the bark in to bite size pieces.

9. Leave the bark in the fridge until you are ready to serve it.

Notes:

Serve it the day of otherwise the pretzels may become soft and apples will have too much moisture.