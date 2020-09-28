Chef Jes Thomas shares a recipe for scones using the spice Cardamom.

Cardamom Swirl Scones

Prepared by Jes Thomas/Instagram @Jessoulfood

Dough

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 T sugar

1/2 tsp salt

6 T butter, chilled and grated

1/2 C whole milk

1 large egg, beaten

Swirl Filling

1/3 C brown sugar

1/4 C butter, room temperature

1 tsp ground cardamom

Almond Glaze

1/2 C powdered sugar

1/2 tsp light corn syrup

1/4 tsp almond extract

2 T heavy whipping cream

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9-inch cake pan.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Mix in the chilled, grated butter into the flour mixture to form coarse crumbs. Make a well in the middle.

Combine milk with egg in a separate cup. Pour into the center of the flour mixture. Stir until moist clumps start to form.

Dump out the dough on a floured silicone mat. Use your hands to gather all the dough together and press together to form a lump. Flatten to make a big enough rectangle so you can start rolling with a pin. If needed, lightly flour your hands and the dough just to keep it form sticking. Form a 16x10 rectangle with the rolling pin. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Combine the filling mixture well. Spread evenly over the dough.

Staring on the long side, roll up the dough into a tight cylinder. Use heavy thread to slice into 8-10 pieces and place in pan, trying not to let them touch. Brush the tops of the scones with cream or milk. Bake at 400 degrees for 17-19 minutes, not letting them get too dark.

Mix the almond glaze ingredients. Drizzle over the hot scones.

NOTE: You can buy cardamom and other spices at your local Indian grocery store:

INDIA MARKET

1645 Downtown W Blvd #26, Knoxville, TN 37919