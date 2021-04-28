$10,000 up for grabs during CASA Bass Tournament

The tournament raises money for the organization that trains court-appointed volunteers to advocate for neglected or abused children

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — $10,000 is on the line during CASA of the Tennessee Valley’s bass tournament on May 8.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for a neglected or abused child in the juvenile courts in Loudon, Morgan, and Roane Counties.

Registration costs $225 per boat and participants can sign up on May 8th at Canal Ramp in Lenoir City or in advance by visiting Big Fish Outfitters.