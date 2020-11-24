Jes Thomas shares an Indian-Style Baklava that's perfect to try at your house.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chai Roll Ups

Prepared by by Jes Thomas @jessoulfood

Jes Writes:

The holidays call for special treats. This Indian style baklava hits the spot with seasonal spices, the flavor of chai and an easy to hold dessert.

Ingredients:

16 sheets of phyllo dough (14 x 18 inches each)

1 1/2 cups butter melted ( or butter-flavored cooking spray)

Filling

2 cups walnuts (ground or ground roasted almonds, or a combination with ground pistachios)

1/2 cup of sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp ground ginger

Dash of nutmeg and/or cloves (optional)

Syrup

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup honey

2 T lemon juice

3/4 cup chai concentrate (www.thechaibox.com)

Make the Syrup:

In a saucepan, combine the sugar, honey, lemon juice and chai concentrate boil for approximately 5 minutes, stirring, until the sugar is completely dissolved and the syrup has started to thicken.

Let cool in the pan to room temperature or make ahead and keep in the refrigerator.

Prepare the Rolls:

Defrost the phyllo dough in the refrigerator the day before. Bring the phyllo to room temperature before beginning, and do not open the package until the filling has been prepared and you're ready to start making the pastry. When you do open it, keep unused portion covered with a piece of waxed paper and or a towel.

Combine the finely ground nuts, sugar, and spices in a bowl and stir til blended.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Take one sheets of the phyllo. Lay on the surface and brush very lightly or dab with butter from the edges inward (or use the butter-flavored cooking spray to lightly cover edge to edge).

Lay one sheet on top of the other and sprinkle 1/4 cup of the filling over the entire surface of the phyllo.

Starting at the edge of the phyllo facing you, roll it up carefully, like a jelly roll. Cut the roll into 4 pieces equal in length. Place in greased 13x9 inch pan.

The 16 sheets of phyllo dough will make 8 rolls, each cut into 4 pieces for a total of 32 pieces.

Repeat with the rest of the dough and nut mixture.

Bake for about 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Check for a light brown color. Brush with prepared syrup. Store at room temperature. Can be made 3 days in advance.

For Chai Concentrate, order from The Chai Box