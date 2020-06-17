Cheese Toastie with a crown

Melt butter on medium heat in a small skillet. Place 3/4 cup of shredded cheese onto a slice of bread and cover with the second slice of bread. Grill each side for three minutes and lift sandwich with a spatula. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar into the hot skillet and move toward the edges. Place your sandwich in the middle of the skillet for 10 seconds. Lift the sandwich up with a spatula for 30 seconds and let the cheese harden to form a crown.