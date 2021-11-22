KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cheesy Potato Croquettes
Ingredients
4 eggs
1/2 stick butter
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 t salt
1/2 t pepper
2 lbs potatoes, peeled, boiled & mashed
1/2 cup Romano cheese
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 cups extra virgin olive oil
Direction
Mix mashed potatoes, 2 eggs, butter, cheese, parsley, salt & pepper in a bowl.
Refrigerate for an hour or more.
Beat remaining two eggs in another bowl. Spread breadcrumbs onto a plate.
Form potatoes into balls, about the size of half dollars. Roll potato balls into eggs, then roll onto bread crumbs. Set aside.
Heat oil in medium pan over medium heat. Carefully place several