x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Five At Four

Cheesy potato croquettes

Jay Bernard and his daughters make a delicious appetizer to enjoy while waiting for that Thanksgiving turkey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cheesy Potato Croquettes

Ingredients

4 eggs
1/2 stick butter
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 t salt
1/2 t pepper
2 lbs potatoes, peeled, boiled & mashed
1/2 cup Romano cheese
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 cups extra virgin olive oil

Direction

Mix mashed potatoes, 2 eggs, butter, cheese, parsley, salt & pepper in a bowl.

Refrigerate for an hour or more.

Beat remaining two eggs in another bowl. Spread breadcrumbs onto a plate.

Form potatoes into balls, about the size of half dollars. Roll potato balls into eggs, then roll onto bread crumbs. Set aside.

Heat oil in medium pan over medium heat. Carefully place several

In Other News

Ways to make butter even better for Thanksgiving