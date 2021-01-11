Jes Thomas shares a delicious tart recipe using your favorite vegetables. Follow her on Instagram @Jessoulfood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheesy Vegetable Tart by Jes (@jessoulfood on Instagram)

Ingredients:

1 Sheet of Puff Pastry

2 medium sized onions

2 T Butter

1 T olive oil

2 bell peppers, yellow, orange or red, finely diced

1 small container mushrooms (optional)

1/2 C mayonnaise

1 cup shredded melting cheese (mozzarella, Oaxaca )

1/2 red onion or 3 shallots, finely diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced (optional)

1 C cheese (cheddar, blue, goat, brie, etc.), cut into small pieces

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced into thirds, seasoned with kosher salt

Directions:

Lay your puff pastry on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Defrost according to the directions and keep covered until all the other ingredients are prepared.

To caramelize onions (adapted from simplyrecipes.com): Use a wide, thick-bottomed sauté pan for maximum pan contact with the onions. Coat the bottom of the pan with olive oil and butter,

Heat the pan on medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add the onion slices and stir to coat the onions with the oil. Spread the onions out evenly over the pan and let cook, stirring occasionally.

Depending on how strong your stovetop burner is, you may need to reduce the heat to medium or medium-low to prevent the onions from burning or drying out.

After 10 minutes, sprinkle some salt over the onions. Stir occasionally and continue cooking on medium-low until the color is a deep brown. Set aside to cool to room temperate.

Separately, sauté finely diced bell peppers and mushrooms in butter and olive oil until softened.

Take the puff pastry and either use a fork to make holes all over or score with a knife to create small serving size squares. This will prevent the puff from puffing.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, mix mayonnaise with melting cheese, diced red onion and jalapeno.

Spread the mixture evenly on puff pastry. Top with sautéed vegetables and caramelized onions. Top with this layer with small pieces of additional cheeses. Lastly, evenly distribute the sliced and salted tomatoes to create a pretty pattern.

Bake at 350 for 20-30 minutes. Check the bottom to make sure that is a medium brown color. Cut into squares and serve hot or at room temperature.