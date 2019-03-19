KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vaca Frita (Fried Cow)

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Flank Steak

3 cloves of garlic

1 large onion

4 cups of water (enough to cover the meat)

1/2 c. vegetable oil

2 large onions (cut in rings)

Juice of 3 limes

salt to taste

Directions:

Cut the flank steak about inches in length. Using a pressure cooker, add the steak, water, onions, garlic and salt to taste.



Close the pressure cooker and at high heat, cook the meat until the pressure cooker starts to whistle. Reduce the heat to low and continue cooking for 25 minutes.

Drain (you can use the broth to make a delicious soup) and with the help of 2 forks, shred the meat in strings.

In a sauce pan at high heat, using half of the oil, cook half of the meat in it until it turns dark brown.

Remove the cooked meat into a bowl and repeat the procedure for the other half. Once the second half is dark, remove all of the meat from the sauce pan and add to bowl.

Using the same sauce pan, heat the rest of the oil on high and saute the onions until soft. Add the meat and stir well. Add the lime and continue cooking until the onions turn dark.

Serve with white rice and black beans.