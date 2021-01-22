Jimmy with The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge shares a delicious dessert recipe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cherry Honey Oatmeal Pie

Prepared by The Old Mill

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

3/4 cup honey

1 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons The Old Mill Plain Unbleached Flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

4 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup The Old Mill Thick Table Rolled Oats

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup dried cherries, cranberries, or raisins

1 unbaked deep-dish 9-inch pie shell

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the eggs, honey, and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine or blend with an electric mixer on low speed. Add the flour, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. Add the butter and vanilla and stir to combine. Fold in the oats, almonds, and dried cherries.

3. Pour the mixture into the pie shell placed on a baking sheet. Place the pan in the oven.