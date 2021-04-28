x
Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Five At Four

Chicken Salad with strawberries

Miss Olivia shares a great recipe to use these wonderful strawberries that are in season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chicken Salad with strawberries
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

For the dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey
2 teaspoons poppy seeds

In a small bowl, whisk together.  Set aside.

For the salad:

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken
3/4 cup sliced strawberries
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 rib celery, diced
2 scallions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients.  Toss gently with the dressing.   Cover and chill or serve immediately.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.