Miss Olivia shares a great recipe to use these wonderful strawberries that are in season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chicken Salad with strawberries

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table



For the dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

In a small bowl, whisk together. Set aside.

For the salad:

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken

3/4 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1 rib celery, diced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients. Toss gently with the dressing. Cover and chill or serve immediately.