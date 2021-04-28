KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chicken Salad with strawberries
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
For the dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey
2 teaspoons poppy seeds
In a small bowl, whisk together. Set aside.
For the salad:
2 cups chopped, cooked chicken
3/4 cup sliced strawberries
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 rib celery, diced
2 scallions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients. Toss gently with the dressing. Cover and chill or serve immediately.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.