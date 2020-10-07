Chocolate Chip cookie recipe from Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines fan Deana Hurd has made the lifestyle expert's chocolate chip cookie recipe many times. Today she shares it with us

Joanna Gaines Chocolate Chip Cookies

Prepared by Deana Hurd of Lulu's Tea Room

Ingredients

2 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 heaping teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 & 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 & 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Directions



Arrange a rack in the center of the oven and heat to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.

Place the butter and sugar In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer and large bowl.) Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs and beat until blended. Add the vanilla and beat until blended.

Turn the mixer off and add the flour mixture. Mix on medium speed just until the flour is mixed in, then turn the mixer to high speed for a few seconds to pull the dough together; it will be chunky. Add the chocolate chips and beat on high speed to thoroughly and quickly mix in the chips, about 5 seconds.

Drop the dough by large spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet; don’t flatten them. Bake until lightly browned on top, 10 to 11 minutes. Cool on the pan on a rack for 1 minute, then transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough.