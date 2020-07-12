Jimmy with the Old Mill shares a recipe for crinkle cookies using their Blood Orange Olive Oil.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Chocolate Orange Crinkle Cookies

Prepared by The Old Mill

Ingredients:

1 package (15 ounces) The Old Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix

2 large eggs

1 jar (100 milliliters; a scant ½ cup) The Old Mill Blood Orange Olive Oil

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, for rolling

Instructions:

Place the brownie mix, eggs, and oil in a large mixing bowl, and stir with a wooden spoon until well combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and place it in the refrigerator until the mixture is firm, about 2 hours.

Remove the bowl from the fridge, and preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Place the confectioners' sugar in a medium-size bowl. Using a tablespoon or 1-inch scoop, drop rounds of brownie dough into the bowl of sugar, toss to coat, then carefully place the cookie balls 12 to a baking sheet. Place the pan in the oven, and bake until the cookies test done but are still soft, about 8 to 10 minutes.