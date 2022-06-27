Chocolate peanut butter crisps

Jes writes: Desserts don't need an oven in the summertime. This quick and easy treat is the perfect summer dessert and a great "craft" to make with your kids.

Mix honey and nut butter thoroughly. Spread evenly on top of rice cake. Place on a sheet of wax or parchment paper. In a bowl, place chocolate and coconut oil. Microwave for one minute. Stir and then microwave for another 30 seconds to one minute until smooth when stirred. Top the nut butter with chocolate and spread to the edges. Cool in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Enjoy as a snack or dessert.