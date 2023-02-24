'Turning dresses into dreams' | Cinderella's Closet gets girls ready for prom at no cost

The nonprofit in Jefferson County gives girls' donated dresses to students all free of charge.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Jefferson County, a nonprofit is preparing for prom season, by helping girls find their perfect dress.

Cinderella's Closet gives students the chance to try on donated dresses, shoes and accessories, all so they can feel their best on the big day.

Everything is free of charge for the customers. The volunteers and "Fairy Godmothers" working there say the girls' smiles are payment enough for what they do.

There's a variety of styles and sizes of dresses, and rooms filled to the brim with sparkly outfits on racks covered in cellophane.

The prom closet is located inside Oakland Community Church, right across the street from Jefferson County High School. It started in 2006.

10 years ago, Rona Farley and her daughter visited Cinderella's Closet to get a dress for prom. Farley was receiving cancer treatment at the time and money was tight.

"She was so happy, I cried," Farley said. "I think back at the smile my daughter gave, and I want to see that again. I want to see it over and over again."

The visit impacted her so much, she then decided to volunteer with the nonprofit.

Now, Farley is the director of Cinderella's Closet of East Tennessee. In the last decade, the organization has given away 10,000 dresses.

Farley said anyone in the area can come to try on dresses, you don't have to be in Jefferson County to take advantage of the service.

"If you can get here, we'll get you into a dress," Farley said.

Cinderella's Closet is also always taking donations. They will accept donations of dresses, shoes, accessories and money.