KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one warns you that adulthood comes with a long list of required skills that typically aren't taught inside a classroom, like how to fill out your taxes or cook a Thanksgiving feast.

Sixth graders at Clinton City Schools can already check one of those 'grown-up' skills off their list; job interviewing.

On Friday morning, the students filed into the Clinton Elementary School gym dressed in their sharpest, professional attire with resumes and cover letters in hand.

They met with representatives from a wide array of businesses like a local veterinary clinic, accountant's office, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, WBIR, and more.

WBIR staffers, Cyndy Cass, and Emily DeVoe, at the WBIR table during Clinton City Schools' career fair.

WBIR

After visiting with each business for roughly five minutes, students filed into the bleachers to fill out applications for the two jobs they found most interesting, Then, they practiced their firm handshakes and 'applied' for those jobs with eye contact and confidence.

Students fill out job applications before practicing their firm handshakes and 'applying' for jobs during Friday's career fair.

WBIR

Information Center Coordinator Cyndy Cass and I manned the WBIR table, and we were excited to "hire" more than 20 sixth grade employees who were interested in everything from reporting to selling advertising and even a few technical operators who could help keep our signal on the air.

While they're still more than a decade away from choosing their careers, they're already cultivating the skills they need to nail that first job interview. (And, hopefully, we'll see them all again one day.)