Here's a delicious recipe that's perfect for summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Coconut Cardamom Ice Box Cake

By Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on Instagram

Ingredients:

6 small packs of Parle-G cookies

1 14-ounce can coconut cream or full fat coconut milk* (Look for a high amount of fat per serving)

4 T powdered sugar

1 & 1/2 tsp finely ground cardamom

1 C Sweetened shredded coconut

Directions:

1. Put your coconut milk in the fridge for at least 2 days before you want to whip it so the solids separate and get super chilled.

2. The day you will whip the coconut cream, chill your bowl and beaters.

3. Line a loaf pan with parchment or wax paper.

4. Open all your cookie packages so they are ready to go.

5. Carefully open your can and pour out the liquid. Save this for smoothies or other recipes.

6. Scoop out the hardened cream in your mixing bowl and whip for 30 seconds with an electric mixer until creamy. Then add cardamom and powdered sugar (or stevia) and mix until creamy and smooth – about 1 minute. Taste and adjust sweetness as needed.

7. Smooth some cream on the bottom of the lined loaf pan.

8. Arrange cookies so most of the pan is covered. This could take 6-9 cookies.

9. Scoop some cream and smooth it out.

10. Layer more cookies and then cream. Repeat until the cream is finished, It is good to have a little extra cream for final touches.

11. Fold over the parchment flaps and refrigerate for about 6 hours or overnight.

12. To brown coconut, set the oven to 300.

13. In a thin single layer, place coconut onto a cookie sheet

14. Bake for 5-10 minutes. WATCH VERY CAREFULLY. You want to make sure it is just golden brown.

15. When ready to serve, flip the pan onto a serving plate. Carefully remove the paper.

16. Use extra cream to smooth over any gaps without cream.