KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Coconut Lentil Soup
by Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on Instagram
Ingredients:
2 cups dried split red lentils
6 cups water
4 tsp Better than Broth soup base
1 tsp salt
1 T olive or coconut oil
1 medium onion, finely diced
1 T fresh ginger paste
1 tsp salt.
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp garam masala
1 can reduced fat coconut milk
1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced sprinkled with 1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
Place lentils in a bowl, cover with water and swish around. Drain. Repeat 2 more times so the water is clear.
Place lentils in a large pot and add 6 cups of water, bouillon base and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium low heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes.
In a large skillet, heat oil on medium heat until it shimmers. Add the onions and ginger with another teaspoon of salt. Stir occasionally and cook for 10 minutes. Add garlic and garam masala and cook for 1 minute to release the flavors and aroma. Add coconut milk, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the pan. Pour all of this into the lentil pot. Cook on medium heat for another 15 minutes. To serve, pour into bowl and top with 1 T cilantro and tomatoes. Makes 4-6 servings.