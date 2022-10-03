Coconut Lentil Soup

In a large skillet, heat oil on medium heat until it shimmers. Add the onions and ginger with another teaspoon of salt. Stir occasionally and cook for 10 minutes. Add garlic and garam masala and cook for 1 minute to release the flavors and aroma. Add coconut milk, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the pan. Pour all of this into the lentil pot. Cook on medium heat for another 15 minutes. To serve, pour into bowl and top with 1 T cilantro and tomatoes. Makes 4-6 servings.