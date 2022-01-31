Coffee Bars to sweeten up your day

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Coffee Bars
Prepared by Jes Thomas (Instagram: @jessoulfood
Jes writes: Sometimes you just need a little something sweet and these Coffee bars are perfect. Have them with coffee or tea, serve then at a gathering. They are so easy and delicious. But be careful, they are VERY rich due to all the creamy butter.
Ingredients:
Coffee Bars
1 C Melted butter (2 sticks)
2 T instant coffee
2 C Sugar
1 tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1.5 C All-purpose flour
Powdered sugar
OPTIONAL – 1 C chopped pecans or mini chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter or use baking spray to coat a 13x9 baking dish.
In a large bowl, mix melted butter with instant coffee. Add sugar, salt and vanilla and mix well.
Add eggs and mix well. Add flour and mix until smooth.
Pour into greased baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut into small squares. Makes 21 bars
For more tips and recipes, follow @jessoulfood on Instagram.