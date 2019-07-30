PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — It's hard to miss the bright red and yellow barn beckoning vacationing families to turn off the Parkway in Pigeon Forge.

The Comedy Barn has been an iconic attraction in Pigeon Forge for more than 20 years. Its variety show is a mix of comedy, animal acts, music, stunts and silliness.

World Choice Investments, the company that owns 'Dolly Parton's Stampede,' and 'Pirate's Voyage, recently purchased the Comedy Barn and other attractions previously owned by Fee/Hedrick Entertainment Group.

The Comedy Barn is currently celebrating its 25th season. Daily showtimes are at 5 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

