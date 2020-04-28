Cereal Meringue Cookies

Prepared by Connie Emmons of CR Catering & Cakes

Ingredients

3 cups flake cereal (can use frosted)

1/2 cup peanut butter chips

1/2 cup sugar

4 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Directions

Set oven to 225 degrees. Whip egg whites while gradually adding sugar and then cream of tartar. Whip until peaks are formed. Do not over whip!!

Combine cereal and chips into large bowl.

Fold into cereal mixture. Place heaping teaspoons onto parchment or wax paper lined cookie sheet.

Bake in oven for about 1 hour, then turn off oven do not open door, leave them in until cooled.

The larger the cookie the longer they need to bake. For tablespoon sized bake for 1 1/2 hours then turn off oven and let cool without opening oven door.