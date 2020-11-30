Cornbread dressing spoonbread

The Old Mill knows how to make bread! This recipe is pretty easy to do and the results are delicious.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dressing Spoonbread

Prepared by The Old Mill

Prep Time: 15

Total Time: 1 hr 15 minutes

Yield: 4-6 servings





INGREDIENTS

1 cup The Old Mill Cornmeal

3 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing dish

2 teaspoons The Old Mill Cornbread Dressing Seasoning

4 large egg yolks

4 large egg whites

INSTRUCTIONS&

Heat oven to 350F. Butter a 1 & 1/2 quart baking dish.

Whisk together cornmeal and 1 cup milk in a bowl. Heat remaining 2 cups milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Gradually whisk in cornmeal mixture and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in salt, butter, and seasoning. Whisk in egg yolks, 1 at a time.