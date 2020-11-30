Cornbread dressing spoonbread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dressing Spoonbread
Prepared by The Old Mill
Prep Time: 15
Total Time: 1 hr 15 minutes
Yield: 4-6 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 cup The Old Mill Cornmeal
3 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing dish
2 teaspoons The Old Mill Cornbread Dressing Seasoning
4 large egg yolks
4 large egg whites
INSTRUCTIONS&
Heat oven to 350F. Butter a 1 & 1/2 quart baking dish.
Whisk together cornmeal and 1 cup milk in a bowl. Heat remaining 2 cups milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Gradually whisk in cornmeal mixture and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in salt, butter, and seasoning. Whisk in egg yolks, 1 at a time.
Beat egg whites with an electric mixer at high speed 2 minutes or until soft peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into cornmeal mixture. Spoon mixture into buttered dish. Bake 1 hour or until golden brown and puffed. Serve warm.