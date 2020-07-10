Melissa Graves with Donna's Cafe in Madisonville shares a unique recipe with lots of flavor and plenty of spice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cowboy Candy

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Cafe

Ingredients

3 lbs fresh firm jalapeños ( any hot peppers)

2 cups vinegar

6 cups white sugar

3 TBS Garlic



Note: WEAR GLOVES

remove stems and slice

Bring vinegar, sugar, and garlic to boil and simmer for 5 minutes

Add peppers

Return to hard boil and reduce heat for 4 minutes

Can be refrigerated for use.

You can also can in sterile jars. If canning dip peppers into 1/2 pint jars. Return syrup to full boil for 6 minutes. Pour syrup over peppers, leave 1/4 inch rim space and wipe rim of jar clean.

Place caps on jars

Place jars in water bath 2 inch below rims and boil for 10 minutes. Place jars on counter wrapped in a towel overnight. Leave alone till next day and Check for seals on all jars. Enjoy as a side garnish or try on a grilled cheese. My favorite is cheese burgers. The syrup is an excellent kick up for chicken and waffles.