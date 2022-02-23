Crab Nachos

In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream until smooth. Gently stir in the crabmeat, green onion, chiles, lime zest, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper and set aside.

Distribute half of the tortilla chips on a large 12" x 18" x 2" sheet pan lined with parchment paper or ovenproof serving platter. Spoon half of the crab mixture over the chips in dollops and then sprinkle with half of the Cheddar, half of the Monterey Jack, and all of the pickled jalapenos. Sprinkle with the remaining chips, then distribute the remaining crab mixture and cheeses on top. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.