KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Crab Nachos
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
12-16 ounces fresh jumbo lump crabmeat
3/4 cup minced green onions, white and green parts
1 (4 oz) can diced green chiles
Zest of 1 lime
Salt and pepper
12 ounces tortilla chips
6 ounces extra sharp white cheddar, grated
6 ounces Monterey Jack, grated
4 ounces pickled jalapeno pepper slices, drained
5 large plum tomatoes, small diced
1 cup sweet onion, chopped
3 tablespoons minced fresh jalapeno pepper, seeds removed
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large avocado, 1/3" diced
3 tablespoons fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped
Lime wedges for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream until smooth. Gently stir in the crabmeat, green onion, chiles, lime zest, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper and set aside.
Distribute half of the tortilla chips on a large 12" x 18" x 2" sheet pan lined with parchment paper or ovenproof serving platter. Spoon half of the crab mixture over the chips in dollops and then sprinkle with half of the Cheddar, half of the Monterey Jack, and all of the pickled jalapenos. Sprinkle with the remaining chips, then distribute the remaining crab mixture and cheeses on top. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
Meanwhile, prepare the topping. In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, olive oil, avocado, parsley or cilantro, and 1 teaspoon salt. Spoon onto the nachos, sprinkle with lime juice, and serve hot.
Get more of Joy's recipes at joymccabe.com