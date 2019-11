KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cranberry Relish

Prepared by the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:



4 boxes flavored gelatin (2 strawberry, 1 cherry, 1 lemon)

4 Oranges (2 peeled and ground, 2 with peel)

2 bags of cranberries

2 c. sugar

3 c. boiling water

2 c. crushed pineapple-drained

1 c. pecans

Directions:

Mix gelatin and water together, add sugar and let mixture cool. Add oranges, cranberries, crushed pineapple and pecans.

Easy dish to make ahead of time.