KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Creamy Avocado Dip
Prepared by Master Firefighter Al Ludwig with the Knoxville Fire Department
Ingredients:
2 to 3 Ripe avocados
Fresh lime juice (1 lime)
6 oz. container of Sour Cream
garlic Powder to taste
Kosher Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Directions:
Scoop the avocado meat from three ripe avocados into a large bowl, next squeeze the juice of one lime over the avocados. To that add one 16 ounce of sour cream. Next add garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper to taste.
Perfect with chips for football Saturday, or an alternative after you've had all the turkey and dressing you can stand.