The Knoxville Fire Department shares some safety tips for cooking safely and a recipe with no cooking required.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Creamy Avocado Dip

Prepared by Master Firefighter Al Ludwig with the Knoxville Fire Department

Ingredients:

2 to 3 Ripe avocados

Fresh lime juice (1 lime)

6 oz. container of Sour Cream

garlic Powder to taste

Kosher Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Directions:

Scoop the avocado meat from three ripe avocados into a large bowl, next squeeze the juice of one lime over the avocados. To that add one 16 ounce of sour cream. Next add garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper to taste.