Jes Thomas shares a quick and easy way to prepare salmon. Follow her on Instagram @jessoulfood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick Creole Salmon

Prepared by Jes Thomas @jesssoulfood on Instagram and jessoulfood.weebly.com



Ingredients:

2 pieces of cleaned salmon

1 T Creole/Cajun seasoning

1 T butter

Method:

Take your salmon and after rinsing, pat dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle with seasoning.

Heat skillet. Add butter and when it is almost melted, add salmon, seasoning side down.

Sprinkle seasoning on the other side.

Cook till the color changes half way, about 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook the other seasoned side until the internal temperature is 125 degrees.