Crisp & Chewy chocolate chip cookies

Joy McCabe says these cookies can solve any problem.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Crisp and Chewy Big Chocolate Chip Cookies

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Joy Writes:

These big cookies solve the problem. It seems people are either a soft and chewy fan or a thin and crisp fan when it comes to chocolate chip cookies, but these cookies are both. You’ll see, they’re soft in the middle and slightly crispy on the edges.

Ingredient:

2 & 1/2 sticks butter, softened but still cool to the touch

1 & 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 & 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs, room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips (2 cups)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter with both sugars, baking powder, baking soda, and salt on medium-high speed until light and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating to combine after each addition and scaping down sides of bowl as needed. Stop beating and add flour, then beat on low to combine. Add chocolate chips and beat to combine. (if you are working in a warm room and/or dough feels sticky or soft, refrigerate about 15 minutes before scooping and baking.)

Using a 2-ounce (1/4 cup) scoop, drop dough into parchment lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart (6 cookies per sheet).

Bake one sheet of cookies for 9 minutes, remove from oven and bang sheet on stove top or counter to deflate. Return to oven and bake 3 minutes, remove and bang again, then return to oven and bake until golden around edges and just barely set in centers, about 3 minutes more.

Transfer sheet to wire rack and let cool 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to a rack with a spatula; let cool completely. Cookies can be store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days or frozen up to 2 months.

Note: To enjoy a warm fresh cookie anytime, make the dough balls, freeze them on a cookie sheet, and transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Bake directly from frozen, adding 3 to 5 minutes to the usual time.