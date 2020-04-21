KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Crisp Pecan Cookies

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients

2 sticks butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups self rising flour

2 cups chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. In an electric mixer cream butter and sugar together. Add egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Gradually add flour alternating with pecans, beating after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl as needed until combined. Pinch off cookie dough in very small pieces and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 250 degrees for one hour. Makes 7- 8 dozen cookies. Cookies freeze well.

Joy Writes:

This is my go-to cookie recipe for all occasions. One bite of the buttery toasted pecan goodness and you’ll agree these cookies are the greatest. Not only are these cookies delicious, but they freeze really well for up to six months. Having these cookies on hand means they’re ready for your next party, tailgate, or holiday gift giving.

