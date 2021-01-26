Cucumber mint yogurt dip

Chef Jes Thomas prepares India Raita, a cool cucumber and yogurt dip.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cucumber and Mint Dip (Indian Raita)

Prepared by by Jes Thomas (Instagram @jessoulfood)

Ingredients:

1 med. cucumber, peeled, seeded

2 T finely chopped fresh mint or 2 tsp. dried mint

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 cups plain yogurt

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper|1/4 tsp. paprika for garnish

Directions:

In medium bowl, beat yogurt until smooth. Add cucumber, salt, pepper, mint, garlic

1/8 tsp. cumin and stir until well blended. Put into serving bowl and refrigerate until

ready to serve. Sprinkle with concentric circles of cumin and paprika to garnish

just before serving. Makes 1 ½ cups (good for about 5 servings.)

Great with veggies and pita dip. Drizzle over cooked salmon or grilled chicken.

Cooks note: This is good for only one day.