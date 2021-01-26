Cucumber mint yogurt dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cucumber and Mint Dip (Indian Raita)
Prepared by by Jes Thomas (Instagram @jessoulfood)
Ingredients:
1 med. cucumber, peeled, seeded
2 T finely chopped fresh mint or 2 tsp. dried mint
1 small garlic clove, minced
1 cups plain yogurt
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground cumin
1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper|1/4 tsp. paprika for garnish
Directions:
In medium bowl, beat yogurt until smooth. Add cucumber, salt, pepper, mint, garlic
1/8 tsp. cumin and stir until well blended. Put into serving bowl and refrigerate until
ready to serve. Sprinkle with concentric circles of cumin and paprika to garnish
just before serving. Makes 1 ½ cups (good for about 5 servings.)
Great with veggies and pita dip. Drizzle over cooked salmon or grilled chicken.
Cooks note: This is good for only one day.
Jes will be teaching at the UT Culinary Institute's Community Cooking Class on Feb. 11. You can register by clicking here.