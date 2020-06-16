Terri Geiser, Manager of UT Culinary Institute Community Cooking Classes, shares a delicious and inventive recipe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cucumber Rolls with Avocado Mousse

Prepared by Terri Geiser with UT Culinary Institute

Ingredients:

1 English cucumber

Avocado mousse

Herb leaves of choice for garnish

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 small red bell pepper or any pepper of choice, thinly sliced into 1 inch long julienne strips

Instructions:

To make the cucumber strips cut the cucumber in half crosswise. Using a mandolin, slice a cucumber half lengthwise into 1/8 inch thick slices. Continue to slice until you get to the seed layer, then flip the cucumber over and slice from the opposite side. Repeat with the remaining cucumber half. You may want to discard the first slice from each side as it will be mostly skin.

To assemble the rolls arrange the cucumber slices with a narrow end closest to you in a single layer on a work surface. Starting at the base of each cucumber slice, cover each slice with about 1-2 teaspoons avocado mousse. Roll each slice up jelly roll style. Top each roll with herbs and a slice of red pepper.

Lightly season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Avocado mousse

Combine 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, and ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt in a food processor and process until smooth.

Terri's Tips:

Create your own version by adding or changing ingredients.

Examples include:

Use herb flavored cream cheese or goat cheese with any of your favorite ingredients. Try dried apricots and pecans.

Add about 1 tablespoon finely diced red onion, crumbled bacon, or tomatoes to the avocado mousse.

If you plan to make in advance lightly salt the cucumber and remove the moisture after 30 minutes. This will help the cucumber hold its texture better.

Email tgeiser@utk.edu for more information about their community cooking classes online.