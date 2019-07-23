MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Tail wagging is encouraged at Altar'd State's headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee.

The company allows employees to bring their pups to work every day. Dogs lend a paw in important meetings and sniff out the latest fashion trends. There's even a dog park on campus.

"Every meeting is a little bit better when you sprinkle a puppy in," said Chief Brand Officer Mary Beth Fox. She said they recently began offering pet insurance to their employees.

"We're a very dog-friendly company," said Altar'd State's President, Brian Mason. "My dog Finn is here with me today as he is many days. They make a great contribution to the office and help people enjoy their job more."

Mason started the company with his business partner, Aaron Walters. Originally, it was simply a coffee shop and bookstore in Turkey Creek, but it expanded to the wide-reaching retail brand it is today.

"Before we even knew who we were going to be when we grew up, we knew we were going to be a give-back company first," Fox said.

Employees volunteer in local communities. Walters said they've built four Habitat For Humanity houses in East Tennessee. They also travel annually to Peru for a mission trip.

"We felt like it was very important to give back to the community and be a positive influence," Mason said.