Bee-lieve it! Local honey farmer brings buzz to Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival officially started on Friday, April 21. The celebration of spring boasts over one million blooms and creative cuisine.

Throughout the park, guests see multiple mosaicultures, a type of art that uses plants and flowers to create different sculptures, in various different designs. From busy bees, to rascally raccoons and even Dolly's mother quilting the coat of many colors, each "living sculpture" is filled with living plants.

The park said on social media the creations bloomed in a Montreal, Canada, greenhouse before arriving at Dollywood.

This year, Dollywood is bringing an educational aspect to the festival. Local honey farmer and Sevierville native, Alan Frankenberg, has a booth set up near the mill in the park where he educates others on nature's noble pollinators.

Frankenberg "displays hives, showcases beekeeping techniques and educates park guests about the importance of the honey bee in our natural ecosystem," according to Dollywood.

"Frankenberg has a varied culinary background, working as a corporate chef for Cracker Barrel, as well as wine director at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, and most recently, food and beverage director at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando," according to a release from the Park.