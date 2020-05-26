Eagle Scout building blacksmith Shop at Historic Ramsey House

The addition will allow the museum to expand its living history program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The historic Ramsey House is open again for tours, and the museum will soon have a new addition thanks to one high school student.

Ethan Anderson chose the historic home as the location for his Eagle Scout project.

When he first visited Ramsey House for a school assignment, he learned about their efforts to expand the living history program. He discovered that they eventually wanted to build a blacksmith shop and knew he could help.

"I was looking for an Eagle Scout project to do, and when I heard 'blacksmith shop,' I thought hey that might be a good idea," Anderson said.

The rising junior at River's Edge Christian Academy was already familiar with the historic metal-working trade because his uncle taught him how to do it.

After getting the green light for the project, he spent the next year raising money and talking to business owners about getting involved.

"He is just been amazing to work with. He's really sweet and it's really nice to see the transformation in him with public speaking and all sorts of things like that," the home's Executive Director Kelley Weatherley-Sinclair said.

The next step will be to officially break ground on the project, which Anderson plans to do through a virtual ceremony that will be posted on the Ramsey House Facebook page on Saturday.

After that, it will be a busy summer for the Eagle Scout as he begins construction on the project he hopes will give people a glimpse into what life was originally like at the Ramsey House.