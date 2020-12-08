East Tenn. teens reflect on virtual experience at Governor's School for the Arts

There were some perks to the three-week program transitioning to an online format

Every summer, talented high school students from across the state travel to Middle Tennessee State University for a three-week program specializing in music, art, theatre, dance and film. But in true 2020 fashion, the Tennessee Governor's School for the Arts went virtual this year.

Selected students took classes, gave performances and made friends all without leaving their computers at home.

"You meet these friends that you've never even met in person before. You get to know some of them and make really good relationships. It's amazing how we can sometimes even make friends that we've never even met in person," Jack Lynch, a rising junior at West High School, said.

Lynch, a longtime singer, was selected for the GSFTA's vocal program.

Grayson Buchanan, another teen from East Tennessee, participated in the dance program. Buchanan said the virtual format was a challenge, but she said it also gave her instructors a better view of each individual student.

Both Buchanan and Lynch agreed that one of the most appealing perks to the virtual platform was the ability to learn from professionals outside of Tennessee.

"It was pretty cool to hear the ways that they do things at their universities and different ways that they teach," Buchanan said.