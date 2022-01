Miss Olivia cuts some corners to make a delicious and simple apple cake recipe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Apple Cake

Prepared by Olivia Sipe



Ingredients:



1 cake mix *Butter Pecan and Spice are my favorites)

1 large can apple pie filling

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking down with Pam.I In a large bowl, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Spoon into the prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.

Cook's note: You can mix by hand or with a mixer on a very low setting.