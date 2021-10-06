Easy Danishes to make at home

Chef Jes Thomas shares some easy pastry recipe to make at home for your family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Easy y Danish by Jes Thomas

@jessoulfood on Instagram



Jes writes:

Summertime means an abundance of fresh fruit!

If you are used to the flavorless Danish at breakfast buffets, you need to try this recipe. Bake with any fruit you love. They will be the hit of your next brunch.

Ingredients:

Choice of cut fruit: Cherries, Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, peaches.

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed

1 beaten egg for brushing

Sugar for sprinkling (Turbinado sugar works well)

Filling:

1 8oz cream cheese, softened

1/3 C sugar

1 beaten egg

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine filling ingredients and mix until well blended.

Roll out the puff pastry in a 13x9 rectangle. Cut into 16 pieces.

Fold over the corners of one piece so it has an octagon shape.

Dollop a small spoonful of the filling in the middle without spreading it out.

Arrange fruit over filling in a decorative manner.

Brush pastry with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the bottom is browned and golden brown on top.