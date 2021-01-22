Easy Posolé

1/2 Medium Sweet Onion, Chopped 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil 2 Tablespoons Flour 3 Ounces Tomato Paste 3/4 teaspoon Salt 1 Tablespoon Cumin 1.5 Cups Water 3 Cups Chicken Stock or Broth 1 10 Ounce Can Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles, Not Drained 1 15 Ounce Can Hominy, Drained and Rinsed 1.5 Cups Shredded Pork or Chicken 1 Lime 1/2 Bunch Fresh Cilantro, Chopped 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper (optional)

In a large Soup Pot, Saute Onion in Vegetable Oil until Tender, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and Cumin and Saute for about 2 more minutes, Stirring Constantly. Add the Water, Tomato Paste, and Salt. Whisk until Tomato Paste is Dissolved. Add Stock, Meat, Diced Tomatoes and Green Chili's, and Hominy. Stir and Bring to a simmer, about 15 Minutes. Top each bowl with a Squeeze of Lime and Chopped Cilantro.