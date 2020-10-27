Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms
Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Cafe
Ingredients:
8 oz medium mushrooms
6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
3 Tbs. heavy mayonnaise
1/4 cup mozzarella
1 Tbs. garlic
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan shredded
Directions:
Clean mushrooms
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Remove stems and finally chop. Leave mushrooms whole Sauté the chopped stems till tender.
Drain
Combine mayonnaise, mozzarella, garlic, pepper and Parmesan in a mixing bowl.
Fill mushroom caps with mixture in place and a foil lined pan.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes
These are great as an appetizer, served with steak or chicken as a fabulous side dish