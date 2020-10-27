x
Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Melissa Graves with Donna's Cafe in Madisonville shares a stuffed mushrooms recipe

Stuffed Mushrooms
Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Cafe

Ingredients:

8 oz medium mushrooms
6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
3 Tbs. heavy mayonnaise
1/4 cup mozzarella
1 Tbs. garlic
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan shredded

Directions:

Clean mushrooms
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Remove stems  and finally chop. Leave mushrooms whole Sauté the chopped stems till tender.

Drain

Combine mayonnaise, mozzarella, garlic, pepper and Parmesan in a mixing bowl.

Fill mushroom caps with mixture in place and a foil lined pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes

These are great as an appetizer, served with steak or chicken as  a fabulous side dish