Eat your vegetables? Sure if they're wrapped in bacon

Leave it to Jay Bernard and his daughters to come up with a brilliant way to serve vegetables: wrapping them in bacon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bacon-wrapped vegetables

Ingredients:

1 pound of bacon

1 pound fresh green beans, cleaned & trimmed

3 carrots, peeled and cut into similar sized sticks as the green beans+

1 T Dijon mustard

1 T Romano cheese

2 T extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic minced

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425

In a medium sized mixing bowl, add and mustard, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil. Mix well.

Add in veggies and mix until well coated.

Cover two cookie sheets or baking pans with foil, then add a little cooking spray.

Lay bacon out in single slices. Starting at one end, wrap 4-6 beans with 3-5 carrots and roll the veggies up.

Place bacon wrapped veggies on pan with seam side down.

Bake for 15 minutes, then flip. Bake another 15 minutes or until bacon is to desired crispiness.