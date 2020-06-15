Eat your vegetables? Sure if they're wrapped in bacon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bacon-wrapped vegetables
Ingredients:
1 pound of bacon
1 pound fresh green beans, cleaned & trimmed
3 carrots, peeled and cut into similar sized sticks as the green beans+
1 T Dijon mustard
1 T Romano cheese
2 T extra virgin olive oil
1 clove of garlic minced
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425
In a medium sized mixing bowl, add and mustard, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil. Mix well.
Add in veggies and mix until well coated.
Cover two cookie sheets or baking pans with foil, then add a little cooking spray.
Lay bacon out in single slices. Starting at one end, wrap 4-6 beans with 3-5 carrots and roll the veggies up.
Place bacon wrapped veggies on pan with seam side down.
Bake for 15 minutes, then flip. Bake another 15 minutes or until bacon is to desired crispiness.
Before serving, sprinkle with Romano cheese.