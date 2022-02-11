Elementary school adds more art, dance and music into curriculum

At Norris Elementary in Anderson County, a new grant allows the arts to be integrated into every school day in all grades.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Anderson County, Norris Elementary is finding creative ways to integrate art into the school day as part of a new grant program.

The staff hopes the efforts help kids not only enjoy school, but also learn more.

From kindergarten to fifth grade, every student gets to participate in additional music, art and dance experiences throughout the day.

"Arts integration is an approach to teaching and learning when students are engaged in a creative process alongside one of their core academics," Arts Integration Specialist Alison Greenhouse said. "We're just adding more of it into their everyday academic classes."

One of the ways they are implementing the arts is by offering a dance class twice a month in rotation with the library special area every week.

During the dance class, the students are introduced to different styles and genres of movement. The teacher, Olivia Bartley-Hill, knows how important this form of exercise and expression is for elementary students.

"Dance as a performing art is just something so special that we are getting to share with every student, every class, and teach them," Bartley-Hill said.

It's a chance to introduce students to something they might otherwise never have access. The staff is also hoping it will spark a new interest in kids, too.

It's all made possible through a new grant. It's a three-year arts integration grant, awarded by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The grant is $55,000 over three years. The district also half matches the funding, so there's close to $80,000 available to make the program beneficial.

"It's going to provide supplies, new instruments, teacher training, which is so key," Greenhouse said. "It's also providing a lot of funds for visiting artists, one of which is our new dance teacher, Miss Olivia.”

It's extra special for Bartley-Hill, because Norris Elementary is where she went to school.

"To get to come back as a teacher now, and just give back to the community that raised me, that is so special, but then also to get to share my passion, which is dance, with this next generation and introduce this living, breathing art form to kids that may otherwise never have known about it, I'm just so privileged to get to be part of it," Greenhouse said.

Now, she's able to give back with every toe tap.

Norris Elementary is the only school in Anderson County with this grant and arts designation.