KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Enchiladas Verdes
Prepared by Centro Hispano
Ingredients:
12 green tomatillos (not the same thing as a regular green tomato)
4 serrano peppers (or less if you don’t like spicy. You can also remove the seeds to reduce the spice. Use at least one for flavor.)
1/4 medium white onion
1 garlic clove
Salt to taste
Tortillas (I usually do 3 per person)
2 small chicken breasts
Sour cream
Queso fresco
Directions:
Boil the chicken breast with salt. Shred the chicken once cooked.
In a pan, lightly fry each side of the tortillas with canola or olive oil.
This helps to seal them. Lay on paper towel to dry.
For the salsa:
Boil the green tomatillos and the serrano until they change the color. Mix them with 1/4 onion, the garlic and the salt to taste in the blender to make a sauce.
On a hot pan, fry few thin slices of onion until it gets a little brown, then add the salsa on top. Let it come to a boil.
Drag tortillas through the salsa making sure to wet both sides. Place on plate, fill with chick and fold them over in half.
When you have 3 by each plate, add a little more green salsa, sour cream and Fresco cheese they are ready to eat!
For more on Centro Hispano de East Tennessee's monthly cooking classes follow them on Facebook or visit centrohispanotn.org