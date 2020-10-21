Here's a delicious enchilada recipe to try at home with your family.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Enchiladas Verdes

Prepared by Centro Hispano

Ingredients:

12 green tomatillos (not the same thing as a regular green tomato)



4 serrano peppers (or less if you don’t like spicy. You can also remove the seeds to reduce the spice. Use at least one for flavor.)

1/4 medium white onion

1 garlic clove

Salt to taste

Tortillas (I usually do 3 per person)

2 small chicken breasts

Sour cream

Queso fresco

Directions:

Boil the chicken breast with salt. Shred the chicken once cooked.

In a pan, lightly fry each side of the tortillas with canola or olive oil.

This helps to seal them. Lay on paper towel to dry.

For the salsa:

Boil the green tomatillos and the serrano until they change the color. Mix them with 1/4 onion, the garlic and the salt to taste in the blender to make a sauce.

On a hot pan, fry few thin slices of onion until it gets a little brown, then add the salsa on top. Let it come to a boil.

Drag tortillas through the salsa making sure to wet both sides. Place on plate, fill with chick and fold them over in half.

When you have 3 by each plate, add a little more green salsa, sour cream and Fresco cheese they are ready to eat!